EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 193,311 Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sientra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sientra by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 15.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sientra by 37.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 148,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIEN shares. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sientra stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80. Sientra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

