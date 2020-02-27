EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 14,666 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

