EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 14,926 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Palomar worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 42,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palomar by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 102,375 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.58.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100.

Palomar Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.