EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 209,106 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209,106 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.28% of Digital Turbine worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $380,825. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

APPS stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $516.11 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

