EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Diamond S Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

DSSI stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

