EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vectrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of VEC stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $615.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.