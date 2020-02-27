EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,116,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. Nordic American Tanker comprises about 2.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Nordic American Tanker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 989.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 475,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 432,232 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 399,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.92. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.