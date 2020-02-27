EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428 in the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

