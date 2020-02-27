EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Douglas Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.24% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

