EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Forty Seven accounts for about 1.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Forty Seven as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Forty Seven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 3.59. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTSV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,500. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

