EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,218 shares during the period. AudioCodes accounts for about 3.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.99% of AudioCodes worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 78,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $706.92 million, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 0.69. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

