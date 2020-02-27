East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

EWBC stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.33. 12,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,679. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,587,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

