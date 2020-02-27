Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Eastern alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.07. Eastern has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.