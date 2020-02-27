Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.93. 89,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,763. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

