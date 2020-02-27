EBCoin (EBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $467,295.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $467,295.00 and $1,653.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EBCoin

EBCoin was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

