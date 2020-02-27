Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NYSE ECL traded down $10.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.48. 2,103,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,689. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $168.01 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

