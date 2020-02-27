Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the January 30th total of 160,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.85. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

