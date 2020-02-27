Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.62 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.32-$4.62 EPS.

Shares of EIX traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 2,109,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.55.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

