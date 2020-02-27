Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.54. Edison International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 2,109,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Edison International has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

