Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%.

EDIT stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

