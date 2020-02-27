Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier Sells 3,470 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,851,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,823. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

