Egretia Trading Down 13.7% This Week (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Egretia has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.02614236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00219397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00130396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

