Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Issues Earnings Results

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 3,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of -0.83.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

