Einsteinium 24-Hour Volume Tops $969,171.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bittrex. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $969,171.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00708355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000317 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,403,966 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

