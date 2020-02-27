El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Shares of NYSE EE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. 1,589,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $69.96.

Separately, ValuEngine cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

