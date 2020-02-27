El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

