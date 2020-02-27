Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

