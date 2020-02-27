Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Elastic worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Elastic by 35.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $642,286,243.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352,447.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,431 shares of company stock valued at $11,355,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $8.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 5,729,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. Elastic NV has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.