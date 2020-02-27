Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. Elastic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $421,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at $642,286,243.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,431 shares of company stock worth $11,355,642. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Elastic by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Elastic by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

