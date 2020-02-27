Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) PT Raised to $68.00

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.52. 150,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,673,000 after buying an additional 955,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after buying an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.