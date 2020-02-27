Eldorado Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,576 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,020% compared to the average daily volume of 1,112 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

ERI stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

