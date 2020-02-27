Electra One Day Volume Reaches $4,936.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange and Fatbtc. Electra has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $4,936.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,524,431,367 coins and its circulating supply is 28,657,274,814 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

