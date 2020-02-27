Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 30th total of 7,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock worth $10,684,122. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $114.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

