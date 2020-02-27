Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $23,313,665.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,026,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,453,919.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

