Elitium Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00010888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $201,649.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.02574918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00218179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00127357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.