Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $34,383.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

