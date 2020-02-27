Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 61.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 9,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.