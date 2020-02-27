Elysian (ELY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinExchange. Elysian has a market cap of $48,847.00 and approximately $1.66 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 55.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid, BitForex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

