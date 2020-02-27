Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Emcor Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.60-6.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.60-6.30 EPS.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 810,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emcor Group has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

