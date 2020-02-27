Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.60-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

EME opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.