Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.66 billion.Emcor Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.60-6.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

Emcor Group stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

