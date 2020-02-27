EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 30th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.29. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 505,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EMCORE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

