Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%.

Shares of ECPG stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

