Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 30th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. Encore Wire has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WIRE. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

