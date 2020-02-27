Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper, CoinBene and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,103,132,507 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Upbit, IDEX, DEx.top, BitForex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

