Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%.

NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 1,125,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,324. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 67,374 shares of company stock valued at $128,501 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

