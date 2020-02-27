Energy Recovery (ERII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ERII stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $554.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 4.05.

In other news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $84,666.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,923 shares of company stock worth $1,926,568. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

