Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Thomas E. Long Acquires 5,800 Shares

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,824,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,063,369. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

