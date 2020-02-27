Energycoin Market Cap Tops $162,802.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $162,802.00 and $5.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

