Enerplus (ERF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enerplus (TSE: ERF) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Enerplus was given a new C$11.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Enerplus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Enerplus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Enerplus was given a new C$11.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.00.

Enerplus stock opened at C$5.83 on Thursday. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.49.

The business also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -10.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

